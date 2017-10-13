Souvenirs and gifts

Celebrate the nation’s contemporary architecture with this Special issue of 10 stamps that feature some of the finest public buildings erected in the last 20 years. They include the London Aquatics Centre, the Eden Project and the Switch House, Tate Modern. The renaissance has been led by world-famous architects including Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers and Norman Foster. The range of souvenirs and gifts includes a Presentation Pack, Postcards and a set of Framed Stamps.