Landmark Buildings Special Stamps

Souvenirs and gifts

Image of Landmark Buildings Special Stamps (from Royal Mail)

Celebrate the nation’s contemporary architecture with this Special issue of 10 stamps that feature some of the finest public buildings erected in the last 20 years. They include the London Aquatics Centre, the Eden Project and the Switch House, Tate Modern. The renaissance has been led by world-famous architects including Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers and Norman Foster. The range of souvenirs and gifts includes a Presentation Pack, Postcards and a set of Framed Stamps.

Framed Stamps

• All 10 Landmark Buildings Special Stamps individually mounted and set in a black frame.

• Handmade exclusively for Royal Mail in the UK.

• Dimensions W 33.5cm x H 18.5cm.

£29.99

Image of Landmark Buildings Framed Stamps
Shop now
Stamp Souvenir
Image of Landmark Buildings Stamp Souvenir

• An ideal keepsake for fans of contemporary architecture.

• Cancelled with the St Austell handstamp as it is close to the Eden Project.

• Available until 13 October 2017.

£8.22

Shop now
Presentation Pack
Star Wars 40th Anniversary Stamp Souvenir

• Includes all 10 Landmark Buildings Special Stamps.

• Replete with annotated images of some of the building plans and CAD drawings.

• Features a short descriptive summary of each building.

£7.00

Shop now

Take a look through the Landmark Buildings Special Stamps

LONDON AQUATICS CENTRE

LONDON
First Class

London Aquatics Centre First Class stamp

LIBRARY OF BIRMINGHAM

BIRMINGHAM
First Class

Library of Birmingham First Class stamp

SEC ARMADILLO

GLASGOW
First Class

SEC Armadillo First Class stamp

SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT

EDINBURGH
First Class

Scottish Parliament First Class stamp

GIANT'S CAUSEWAY VISITOR CENTRE

BUSHMILLS
First Class

Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre First Class stamp

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FOR WALES

CARDIFF
First Class

National Assembly for Wales First Class stamp

EDEN PROJECT

ST AUSTELL
First Class

Eden Project First Class stamp

EVERYMAN THEATRE

LIVERPOOL
First Class

Everyman Theatre First Class stamp

IWM NORTH

MANCHESTER
First Class

IWM North First Class stamp

SWITCH HOUSE, TATE MODERN

LONDON
First Class

Switch House Tate Modern First Class stamp
London Aquatics Centre First Class stamp
Library of Birmingham First Class stamp
SEC Armadillo First Class stamp
Scottish Parliament First Class stamp
Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre First Class stamp
National Assembly for Wales First Class stamp
Eden Project First Class stamp
Everyman Theatre Liverpool First Class stamp
IWM North First Class stamp
Switch House First Class stamp
© Royal Mail Group Ltd 2017. All rights reserved