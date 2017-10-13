Landmark Buildings Special Stamps
Souvenirs and gifts
Celebrate the nation’s contemporary architecture with this Special issue of 10 stamps that feature some of the finest public buildings erected in the last 20 years. They include the London Aquatics Centre, the Eden Project and the Switch House, Tate Modern. The renaissance has been led by world-famous architects including Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers and Norman Foster. The range of souvenirs and gifts includes a Presentation Pack, Postcards and a set of Framed Stamps.
Take a look through the Landmark Buildings Special Stamps
LONDON AQUATICS CENTRE
LONDON
First Class
LIBRARY OF BIRMINGHAM
BIRMINGHAM
First Class
SEC ARMADILLO
GLASGOW
First Class
SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT
EDINBURGH
First Class
GIANT'S CAUSEWAY VISITOR CENTRE
BUSHMILLS
First Class
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FOR WALES
CARDIFF
First Class
EDEN PROJECT
ST AUSTELL
First Class
EVERYMAN THEATRE
LIVERPOOL
First Class
IWM NORTH
MANCHESTER
First Class
SWITCH HOUSE, TATE MODERN
LONDON
First Class